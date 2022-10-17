Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park White Eagles valiant in Champions of Champions semi-final loss

By Jordan Warren
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:11am, first published 2:00am
White Eagles number 10 Lucy Crighton on the ball during the side's narrow loss to University in the Women's Division One grand final last week at Ian McLennan Park. Picture by Sylvia Liber

You could forgive White Eagles women's captain Brittany Ring for being a little disappointed as a result of their Champions of Champions semi-final loss to Coogee over the weekend and also after the wake of their Women's Division One grand final loss to University last Wednesday, but this is not the case.

