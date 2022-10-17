You could forgive White Eagles women's captain Brittany Ring for being a little disappointed as a result of their Champions of Champions semi-final loss to Coogee over the weekend and also after the wake of their Women's Division One grand final loss to University last Wednesday, but this is not the case.
The side has enjoyed a successful first year of their merger with Illawarra Premier League giants the White Eagles, winning the minor premiership with a side heavily hampered by injuries and illness.
The Eagles travelled up the highway with only 10 fit first grade players and the sides were level after 120 minutes. A goal from in-form player Eliza Cowan ensured the game went the distance.
The side were one kick away from progressing to the final to take on Seaforth in the grand final.
"We knew it was going to be a massive test," she said.
"We had players out like Rylee [Mcgartland] and Sarah [Toscan] because they were sent off in the grand final against University last week.
"We were stoked with our performance. We took them all the way and just lost on penalties with our fill in goal keeper as well.
"I think Coogee will go on and win the tournament now," Ring said.
We were stoked with our performance.- White Eagles captain Brittany Ring
She said it was good to continue to do the White Eagles committee proud following a successful first year of the merger.
"We had a few [White Eagles club people] up there watching us. It was a bit of an early game at 11am so it was a bit of a mission [to get up there].
"But they have been really good and they are super stoked with what we've done.
"We've had a tough couple of weeks at the end but it has still definitely been a successful year for us and we're happy with that," she said.
The side had a sensational local campaign, winning the minor premiership undefeated with 11 wins out of 12.
Albion Park have been a dominant force in the Women's Division One competition for the last decade.
The aim of the merger this season was to solidify both the junior and senior pathways for Albion Park.
