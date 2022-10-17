Illawarra Mercury
'Dream come true': Shellharbour's Alex Bonetig leading Western Sydney Wanderers A-League revival

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated October 17 2022 - 2:26am, first published 1:00am
Alex Bonetig (left) celebrates with the Wanderers fans on Saturday. Picture by WSW Photography

Shellharbour's Alex Bonetig is leading the charge for the new generation of Wanderers players tasked with bringing the club back to it's glory days following years of failure in the A-League.

