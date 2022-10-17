Shellharbour's Alex Bonetig is leading the charge for the new generation of Wanderers players tasked with bringing the club back to it's glory days following years of failure in the A-League.
The 20-year-old has been part of the successful Wanderers academy set up since its inception in 2016 and has featured on the bench for Mark Rudan's side for their first two A-League games of the season, but is yet to register an appearance.
Rudan would be the first to admit the magnitude of the task, but after two wins from two this season he seems to be on the right track.
Established in 2012, the Wanderers won the minor premiership in their first season under current Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic. Their crowning moment was on the continental stage, winning the Asian Champions League in 2014 in a side that featured Illawarra's own Brendan Santalab.
It has been a horrid fall from grace however. A first round exit of the finals in 2017 was their last playoff appearance. A loss of their spiritual home, Parramatta Stadium during its renovations coincided with extremely poor results and a revolving door of coaches.
With this is mind it is easy to see how Shellharbour's Bonetig has seen it all and is now looking to make his own mark on the team as he looks to make the dream he has had since he was a boy kicking the ball at Myimbarr with his brother Liam - who is also in the Wanderers academy and his father Mineo - who is a former Wolves NSL great - come true.
Signed on a two-year scholarship deal at the start of the year, it is clear to see that Bonetig is a key part of Rudan's plans going forward. The local product told the Mercury that he was working as hard as he has ever done before in his life to make his dream a reality.
"At the end of last season I got an opportunity to train with them [the first team]," he said.
"I did well and got offered a contract. There's been a big change [at the club] with coaching staff and players, a lot of players were let off [last season] and 'Rudes' [Rudan] brought in a lot more.
"Even though it's my first professional season I can already tell the atmosphere, the culture around the club [is a lot better].
Asked what it meant to be this close to his professional debut, Bonetig said he would struggle to put into words how much it would mean to him as it was something he had dreamed about since he was a boy.
"That [to play in the A-League] has been my dream since I could think to be honest," he said.
"I was kicking a ball ever since I could walk. My Dad has taught me a lot so it would be a dream come true for him as well.
"That's the aim and that's the goal at the moment. I have just got to keep working hard," he said.
I am a Illawarra local and a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
