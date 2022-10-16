Illawarra Mercury
Tahlia Wilson eager to inspire Illawarra juniors at Sydney Thunder clinic

Updated October 16 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:33am
Albion Park wicketkeeper-batter Tahlia Wilson. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Tahlia Wilson will continue to inspire the next generation of Illawarra cricketers when she returns to the region to lead a Sydney Thunder junior super clinic later this month.

