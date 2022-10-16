Tahlia Wilson will continue to inspire the next generation of Illawarra cricketers when she returns to the region to lead a Sydney Thunder junior super clinic later this month.
The Albion Park wicketkeeper-batter - who currently plays for the Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League - will run the session alongside Thunder men's all-rounder Chris Green at North Dalton Park on October 28. It will begin at 5pm and is open to boys and girls aged from five to 12 years.
"For us as players, whenever we get to enjoy these sorts of activities with kids, we get so much satisfaction in seeing them all having so much fun and becoming part of what we call the Thunder nation," Wilson said.
"This clinic is particularly special for me, being from the Illawarra, and I am really hopeful we can get hundreds of kids along and that, one day, some of them can go on to play for Thunder. Along with the cricket activities, we will be signing autographs and taking selfies with the kids."
The Mercury, in partnership with the Illawarra Academy Of Sport and presenting sponsor Illawarra Credit Union, is hosting the Illawarra Sports Awards, to be held on Thursday, November 10 at the Fraternity Club.
TICKETS: Purchase individual tickets or tables at https://events.humanitix.com/illawarra-sports-awards
NOMINATE: Get your nominations in for the Team Of The Year, Coach Of The Year and Local Hero Volunteer Of The Year
VOTE: Who will win the Mercury People's Choice Award? Read about their achievements HERE and vote.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.