Oak Flats local Xavier Wilson is continuing to prove that anyone can achieve their goals if they set their mind to it as the para-athlete looks to take his superb running form into the State Championships held at Sydney Olympic Park this week.
The Shell Cove Public School student is legally blind and has recently had some brilliant results across multi-class events at National Swimming and Cross Country - where he won Nationals this year in Adelaide.
Sport is Wilson's main passion. And one of his main qualities is his 'go-getter' personality. His parents Brigitte and Isaac can vouch for that. His humbleness at just 10 years of age is also nothing short of remarkable.
Wilson told the Mercury that whilst he was a bit nervous to see how he goes against the best in NSW, he was also looking to achieve a personal best.
"I'm very excited and a little bit nervous," he said.
"My goal is to improve my personal best time at the State Championships and just focus on improving my own performance.
The track is my happy place.- Xavier Wilson
"My real passion is running and athletics because I get to see all my friends and make new friends along the way," Wilson said.
The mad sports fan idolises some of the best in Australian and world sport such as vision impaired middle-distance runner Jaryd Clifford and NRL superstar Josh Addo-Carr, who plays for his favourite team the Bulldogs.
Wilson has enjoyed his first year competing in school sport following the COVID-19 pandemic and will also continue to train at 'Little Athletics'.
For someone that loves to be energetic, two years of COVID-19 and the large scale weather event we have had this year has forced the cancellations of many events he wished to be involved in.
Whilst wanted to continue to improve on his times in the lead-in for the 1500m race at Sydney, Wilson said the best thing about competing was that it was what he loved doing most.
"The track is my happy place. I will get to meet other people at other schools at the event. I'm looking forward to keep achieving my personal best. I've been working very hard at cutting down my times. I beat my best time by 11 seconds at regionals and I've been making improvements on the track in my training which is great."
