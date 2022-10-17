It's much-needed on their last showing, but Illawarra coach Jacob Jackomas says a six-day home preparation for next week's clash with Brisbane won't be a week of soul searching for his team.
The Hawks have now lost their last three games straight, to Perth then Adelaide on the road before dropping Monday's home clash to the Breakers in Wollongong.
The latter was undoubtedly the most disappointing of the lot, the Hawks badly missing the jump on their own deck to ultimately go down by a whopping 26 points.
It was a reality check ahead of a clash with thus far winless Brisbane at the WEC this coming Monday, but Jackomas insisted there are no crisis meetings in the offing despite a 1-4 start.
"We're not going to soul search, we're not going to have meetings on meetings, we're going to get to what we usually do," Jackomas said.
"If there's something good that happened, I'll go into the video room and tell them 'good job'. If something bad happened we'll come down and say 'bad job'. That's what we do every week, win or lose.
"We're not going to really change anything we do, I think that's a sign of desperation and a sign of no belief. We do have belief, we do have a [new import] piece coming in.
"If we start doing stuff like that, it's just not where we need to go. We've got enough talent in the room and we believe in each other. [The] coaches believe in players, players believe in coaches so we'll be fine."
While the Hawks will be desperate to avoid a disastrous 1-3 home start, there's arguably no team under more pressure than the Bullets after a 0-4 start to the season despite a hefty recruitment drive that's netted NBA championship-winner Aaron Baynes.
We're not going to soul search. It's just not where we need to go.- Jacob Jackomas
They'll look to break their duck against the Phoenix in Melbourne on Thursday, but may yet head to Wollongong still searching for a breakthrough first win.
A loss for either would make the climb back to playoff contention steeper, with Jackomas admitting a sense of urgency ahead of the clash that may prove the first in Hawks colours for import Peyton Siva, with his deal simply awaiting the NBL rubber stamp.
"I think it's going to be two teams that need a win and it's going to be the team that wants it more at the end of the day [that will win]," Jackomas said.
"We spoke beforehand about losing two games in a row, it happens, and the personality of the team when you lose two in a row. [Monday's effort] isn't our personality, but it's what we've shown
"I know that's a bit of a cliche but everyone's a little bit dented on both teams and I just think it'll be the strongest group that gets over the line because both teams have got a lot of talent.
"We do it game by game and that's how we're treating the season. Some weeks we'll be on a high, some weeks we'll be on a big low, but with this group we have it's pretty much the only we can do it."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
