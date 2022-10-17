The Illawarra Sports Awards will aim to inspire the current generation of stars coming through the successful Illawarra Academy of Sport program according to the organisations chief executive, John Armstrong.
The Academy prides itself on its immaculate record at producing world class athletes. In the past three decades, the IAS has produced 15 Olympians, 20 Commonwealth Games representatives, 11 world champions and 75 senior national team representatives.
It will also give current young athletes such as surfing superstar Keira Buckpitt and para-athlete Jack Gibson the ability to realise that their idols were once in their position and if they continue to work hard and excel in their selected sports then they may well be known in Australia and around the world when they get older.
Armstrong said the experience of getting some of these global superstars in the room in November would be invaluable for young athletes.
"These global superstars could be on a table right next to them [current IAS athletes],"
"I think the beauty for the Academy athletes is that we want to show that there is this link [between current athletes and global stars]. Yes there is a gap there now but these are the same people that are part of our community," he said.
Armstrong added that seeing young athletes inspired was the main reason for trying to get the Illawarra Sports Awards up-and-running.
"It's part of the incentive as to the reason why the Academy got involved in trying to establish the Illawarra Sports Awards," he said.
"The reality is that the recognition that could and should be provided to the sporting community hasn't been there for the last 10 years and we really want to see that [change].
"At the Illawarra Academy of Sport we try to provide as much support as we can to tailor to the developmental needs of our athletes in what can be a really important time in their development and shape them as an athlete," he said.
The Illawarra Sports Awards, presented by the Mercury, Illawarra Academy of Sport and Illawarra Credit Union, will be held on November 10.
