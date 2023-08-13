Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Jake Trew stars in Wollongong but Wolves have to settle for draw with Sydney Olympic

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated August 13 2023 - 8:21pm, first published 8:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was a wet and cold Sunday in Wollongong but the 2540 people who dropped by WIN Stadium got more than they bargained for.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.