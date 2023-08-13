It was a wet and cold Sunday in Wollongong but the 2540 people who dropped by WIN Stadium got more than they bargained for.
And those in the crowd supporting Sydney FC, Wollongong Wolves and Sydney Olympic would have left satisfied.
The Wolves looked well on track to making their fans extra satisfied and rewarding them for patiently waiting for the drama-filled Australia Cup clash between Sydney and Central Coast Mariners to end, but blew a two-goal lead and had to settle for a 2-2 draw with their NPL rivals Olympic.
Jake Trew was the star of the show for the Wolves, scoring two goals and creating countless other opportunities.
But Olympic refused to lie down and sealed a 92nd minute equaliser through Oliver Puflett.
Puflett had given Olympic hope of a comeback when he netted his first goal in the 78th minute.
The Wolves went to the half-time break 1-0 up courtesy of a well-taken Trew goal.
The David Carney-coached Wolves had numerous opportunities to extend their lead in a dominating opening 45 minutes.
They were almost made to pay early in the second-half, with substitute Fabio Ferreira missing two gilt-edged chances.
Trew bagged his second goal in the 63rd minute after finishing of a nice cross from Chris Mcstay.
Trew had two other great chances before netting his second goal but his first effort, a header was well saved by the Olympic goalkeeper.
The striker though should have done much better with his next chance, shooting wide with an open goal at his mercy.
These misses came back to haunt the Wolves with substitute Puflett bagging two of his own goals to give Labinot Haliti's men a share of the points.
Trew was happy to score a brace but said it was disappointing the team didn't hold out for a win.
"We had trouble seeing out games early in the season. We thought we didn't have that issue anymore but unfortunately we weren't able to hold on," he said.
"It's disappointing. I thought we played some good football but unfortunately late on we just couldn't hold on.
"I think we had our opportunities to be further in front but couldn't take them."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
