Mt Brown Public School student Indy Bradley has a busy few months on her hands - as do her parents.
The dual sports athlete has been selected in three representative sides to travel interstate in 2023 in both netball and basketball.
The 11-year-old has been picked for the NSW PSSA team playing in the Australia school championships in both netball and basketball in Perth. The Bradley family will fly out to Western Australia Friday, August 18 for the tournament held between August 20-24.
Finally she will represent INNSW at nationals for NSW indoor netball in Brisbane, held across November and December.
Bradley said it was an emotional moment for both her and her family when she was selected.
"I cried when I found out," she said.
"I cried when I found out I got in the netball team then I cried when I found out I got in the basketball team. I was just so happy in that moment. Mum cried. My cousin was there and my nan was there and everybody was just happy."
It has been a hectic few months for Bradley. She was part of the under 12s Illawarra team that finished in the top two of the championship division at the state titles.
Bradley places a lot of importance of her family - who have been there in her key moments of her young career so far.
She said it was because of family that she got into both sports.
"My mum used to play netball. So I thought that I should play it as well," Bradley said.
Being her first time being selected for a team to travel interstate, Bradley added that she was very excited.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
