Russell Vale juniors honoured one of their former players in the biggest ever Luke Kerr gala day yet.
It was the largest ever turnout for the annual event. This year there were about 200 kids from 24 different Football South Coast teams.
The event - which has been going since 1995 - is held in memory of former under-8s player Luke Kerr, who was killed in a road accident on Bellambi Lane.
Here are the best pictures of the day held at Cawley Park, Russell Vale.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
