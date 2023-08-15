Like the rest of the country, Wombarra teen Sofia Fante can't help but be inspired by the Matildas.
The Junior Matildas goalkeeper has especially enjoyed watching Mackenzie Arnold in action.
Seeing Australia's latest hero pull off a number of crucial saves in the dramatic penalty-shootout victory over France has Sofia dreaming of one-day following in the footsteps of Arnold and playing in goal for the Matildas.
But for the time being the 15-year-old is loving watching her sporting heroes thrive on the world's biggest stage.
The Bulli High School student has even gone up to Sydney to watch the Matildas as well as other football nations play in the World Cup.
"It's unbelievable. To have the World Cup here in our own backyard is something special," Sofia said.
"I think I saw some figures which showed that some seven million people here in Australia were watching that game against France.
"It's fantastic to see so much support for women's football and the Matildas. It's all everyone is talking about."
Sofia was part of the Junior Matildas squad which qualified for the second round of the 2024 AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup earlier this year.
The Junior Matildas progressed after downing Mongolia 11-0 and Chinese Taipei 3-0 in their Group B round 1 qualifiers in April.
Sofia, whose football journey started at Coledale Waves and includes spells playing with Football South Coast (now South Coast Flame) and the Illawarra Stingrays, was also part of the Junior Matildas squad which played two international friendlies against Korea Republic in June.
"The experience of travelling away with the Junior Matildas was fantastic," Sofia said.
"It was great to be part of the set-up and hopefully I can keep playing well and feature in the squad for the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup."
The NSW Institute of Sport shot-stopper earned selection for the Junior Matildas after impressing at the nationals while playing for the NSW Metros.
Sofia said watching the Matildas enjoy such success and support has inspired her to chase her dream of one day playing in England for Tottenham and representing her country.
"Obviously being a keeper myself I love seeing how well Mackenzie Arnold is playing," she said.
"I'd love to one day be in a similar position. I'd love to play for the Matildas one day.
"Seeing fellow Illawarra Stingrays players Caitlin Foord and Mary Fowler star for the Matildas also shows me that we not only have great players here in the Illawarra but we can reach the highest levels in football.
"It's been such a great World Cup, especially seeing the Matildas do so well."
Mathew Fante said he was happy to make sacrifices to help his daughter Sofia reach her dreams.
"Seeing the fantastic journey the Matildas are on makes it all worthwhile to be honest," he said.
"The whole country is behind them. Their success inspires young girls like Sofia want to chase their dreams.
"We drive about 1000 kilometres a week driving Sofia to games and training to help Sofia get to where she wants to get. It's the sacrifices we make but hopefully she will achieve those dreams.
"It's amazing to see how the World Cup has captivated a nation, especially seeing how the women's game has prospered in this last four weeks and got the attention it's always deserved.
"It's really amazing, if Sofia was born 10-15 years earlier, it would have been a different journey but the opportunities are so much better for her now, it's brilliant."
Fante said it was evident from a young age that Sofia would become a footballer.
"Ever since she was a baby, she had a ball at her feet, she was just passionate about playing football.
"Even when she was at that level at Coledale, she really stood out. It's just one of those things , you here stories of kids born kicking a football, and that's what Sofia was like.
"And that passion for football has never wavered, it's always been like that.
"Now that she is entering that early adulthood, the passion for playing is as strong as ever."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.