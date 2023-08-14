Wollongong teen Grace Tracey is well on the way to becoming the Illawarra's latest sporting superstar.
The only question is which sport will the 15-year-old choose to pursue when the time comes to choose just the one.
At the moment the St Mary Star of the Sea College year 9 student is excelling in both netball and Australian football.
In fact Grace just returned from representing NSW at national championships in both netball and AFL.
She not only represented both sides, she made the All Australian teams in both netball and AFL, and tied for MVP at the AFL nationals tournament.
It was a busy two weeks for Grace going from the netball championships in Victoria's Ballarat to Perth for the AFL championships.
But the Swans Academy star said she loved every moment of it.
"The tournaments were just amazing experiences, playing against the best U15s AFL and netball players really tested my skills. It was such a good challenge. I feel like I've learnt so much just from the two weeks I was away," Grace said.
"There were so many highlights, including being named captain of the NSW AFL team and vice captain of the NSW netball team - it was just such a privilege to lead a great bunch of girls.
"Being named in both All Australian teams was fantastic.
"It was just such an insane and unreal experience. I felt honoured to be recognised for my sporting abilities and all my hard work I've put in behind-the-scenes.
"It was also a pleasant surprise to be named joint best and fairest at AFL nationals.
"Other highlights included helping NSW secure bronze medals in both AFL and netball. Both bronze medal games had such big build-ups and we knew we had to come out and win.
"Everyone out on the court and field put everything into it and to just come out on top with my teammates was really special."
This success hasn't come easy for Grace, who is either training or playing a sport seven-days-a-week.
"Winter is especially busy," she said.
"On Mondays I'm with the Swans academy in the Sydney AFL. On Tuesdays I do club AFL training. On Wednesdays I coach an U9s rep netball side and once a month do Swans academy training.
"I've got club AFL training on Thursdays and rep netball training on Fridays.
"On Saturdays I coach my U9s netball team and then play my club game.
"On Sundays I play two AFL games."
Grace tries to unwind in summer, where she plays little sport, preferring to relax with family and friends.
"But in winter to be honest at times it's very stressful and I put a lot of pressure on myself. I want to always prove myself to everyone and never disappoint people," she said.
"So that is part of my motivation - to be the best you have to put in the work that others don't, believe in yourself, your training and the people around you.
"Because the people around you, are part of your motivation and support network.
"Pushing myself at training sessions and doing the work besides just sessions, getting the extra touch of the ball, going on runs and going to the gym, is all part of trying to be the best I can be.
"I want to thank Uncle Smokey for all his help."
For the time being Grace just wants to play both sports for as long as she can.
"I love both sports and each sport for a different reason. I'm going to continue to play both for as long as I can and see where that takes me.
"Whether I can do both or have to decide - when an opportunity presents itself, I will take it."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
