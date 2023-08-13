Tigers hit top form at right time of AFL South Coast season

Northern Districts continue to build steam ahead of this year's Men's Premier Division finals, with the Tigers notching up their third successive win on Saturday.
After suffering close back-to-back defeats to heavyweights Figtree and the Bulldogs, Norths have been undefeated since late July, with their latest result being a 10.7 (67) to 6.7 (43) victory over the Wollongong Lions at Hollymount Park.
The hosts jumped out of the blocks strongly, booting three goals to one in the opening term, before continuing their domination in the second term to lead by 25 points at halftime. The Lions fought back in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 18 points at the final break, before Norths steadied to secure a four-goal victory.
"It wasn't the prettiest of wins, to be honest. We went in a little bit undermanned and we blooded three under-17s boys, so it was good to give them their debuts," Tigers co-coach Glenn Haase said.
"We're cruising along alright at the moment. But the thing is we seem to get the wins against the others (Lions, Power and Suns) but we haven't been able to get wins against Figgy and the Dogs - though we are getting close. So it will be interesting to see what comes out fo the next few weeks."
Elsewhere, the Kangaroos put one hand on this year's minor premiership by claiming a convincing 14.13 (97) to 1.3 (9) win over the Suns, while the Bulldogs thrashed Kiama by 22.26 (158) to 1.1 (7) on Saturday.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
