Wet weather postpones start of 2024 Group Seven rugby league competition

The big wet has forced the opening round of the 2024 Group Seven rugby league competition to be postponed.
The season will now officially kick-off with round two fixtures on the weekend of April 13-14.
The round one fixtures slated for April 6-7 will now be played in the designated 'wet weather round" on the weekend of July 12-13.
The decision by both Shellharbour and Kiama councils to close all sporting fields and deem them unplayable meant Group Seven was left with no choice but to deem all round one fixtures a washout.
"Unfortunately the weather gods are not on our sides this week, but we are looking forward to kicking off our season in Round 2 13th & 14th of April," Group Seven rugby league posted on its Facebook page.
