Warilla ready for Shellharbour Sharks test and improved Group Seven season

Their Group Seven rugby league season opener this Sunday can't come quick enough for Warilla-Lake South Gorillas and the Shellharbour Sharks.
The home side Gorillas head into the Cec Glenholmes Oval fixture looking to get off to a good start after enduring a difficult 2023 season.
The Sharks on the other hand enjoyed a stellar season last year but the pain of a heartbreaking grand final loss to the Gerringong Lions still lingers for the Abed Atallah-coached Shellharbour.
Gavin Walsh, who has taken over as Warilla coach from Troy Grant, said his chargers were chomping at the bit to get back playing.
"It's been a long preseason which has come off a bit of a disappointing year last year for the lads. Everyone's jumping at the bit to get into it. The game can't come quick enough," he said.
Warilla headed into the 2023 season as premiers but everything that could go wrong seemed to go wrong, with injuries and suspensions hitting the luckless Gorillas hard.
"It definitely felt like we had walked under a ladder or something, we definitely had a bit of bad luck," Walsh said.
"It was probably the most unprecedented injury toll I've ever seen and then chucking in a few suspensions too, it didn't help.
"But also it's always the case when you're reigning premiers, everyone is coming after you, they get up for it when they're playing you to win that game.
"It was a combination of all that together that obviously led to a bit of a tough season for the boys, but we've prepared really well for this year and we're going to give it the best crack we can."
In a bid to return to the winners circle the Gorillas have bolstered their squad with their 2022 premiership player Beau Henry returning to the club after a season away.
Fellow 2022 premiership player Lleyton Hughes is also back at Warilla, as are former juniors Kane Brennan and Kyle Stone.
"They're big signings for our club and will do a great job," Walsh said.
"We've also added a couple of experienced outside backs in Jimmy Dorrin and Zac Snowden who have been around the traps for 10 to 12 years.
"They seem to be fitting in nicely and we are in a good spot at the moment."
Personally Walsh is also enjoying coaching the first grade side.
"I've done reserve grade for a couple of years and then had a year off so this is a long time coming for myself, but we're here now and I am really looking forward to it," he said.
"Shellharbour will be a tough test, it's a local derby.
"It's the biggest match of the year for us and the fans, everyone gets around it and gets out there and it's usually quite a fiery affair, which is good. That's kind of what rivalries are based on.
"I expect it will be another tough test.
"They're a good quality side which played in the grand final last year and went pretty close to winning it, so I'm sure Abed will have them guys ready.
"We will also be ready for it."
Atallah conceded the Sharks were also expecting a fiery encounter against the Gorillas.
"It's always a tough contest between the two teams, I don't expect anything different on Sunday," he said.
"With the weather we've been having I'm just hoping the game goes ahead. I know all the players are just as keen to get back playing.
"It's all about doing well this season. Sure losing a grand final burns but at the end of the day we've put that in the back pocket now, it's a new year so we can only concentrate on what's ahead of us, and that's Warilla on Sunday."
The Sharks have held onto 15 players from last year's grand final squad and bolstered this year's team with the addition of their 2018 premiership player Bryce Magnone and Kade Sampson.
The 2024 Group Seven rugby league season officially kicks off with two games on Saturday, reigning premiers Gerringong Lions hosting Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Michael Cronin Oval and the Jamberoo Superoos playing Kiama Knights at Kevin Walsh Oval.
Round one fixtures continue on Sunday with Nowra-Bomaderry Jets battling Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Bomaderry Sports Complex and the Stingrays of Shellharbour hosting Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles at Flinders Field.
