Warilla's impressive win over Milton-Ulladulla a sign of more 'good times'

Warilla Lake South Gorillas showed early in their 36-18 win over Milton-Ulladulla Bulldogs at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday that they were ready to once again be genuine Group Seven rugby league title contenders.
The home side raced to a 16-0 lead after just 10 minutes courtesy of tries to Justin Jones, Dane Nelson and Blair Grant, with Grant slotting two conversions.
And while the visiting Bulldogs tried hard throughout, every time they made a run Warilla had the answers in defence and attack.
This is what pleased Warilla coach Gav Walsh most about the Gorillas second straight win to start the season.
"I think what pleased me the most was when we did make a few mistakes and they did score a couple of tries, we didn't drop our heads, we got on with it and we bounced back and we were next to score, we were next to win that next set of six," he said.
"The desire is there and that's what we want to see. They're a good group, this group and they're gonna do some good things this year."
While Warilla never looked like losing, the Bulldogs never gave in and only trailed by 10 at halftime and were just a converted try behind with under 20 minutes to go in the game.
The Gorillas extended their 16-6 halftime lead to 26-6 10 minutes into the second half but two quick converted tries to Sam Steward and Tyler Clark brought Milton-Ulladulla right back into the contest.
Though Warilla, as they had done all game, hit back with two quick converted tries through Jamie Burns and Beau Henry to steady the ship and seal an impressive win.
The extremely physical and niggly game was definitely won in the forwards, allowing Warilla's slick backline to reap the rewards, particularly winger Dane Nelson, who scored a hat-trick of tries.
"We got off to a good start. We knew they'd hang in the game......and we knew after half time they'd come out strong too and they did and we ended up doing a good job of keeping our composure and holding them at bay," Walsh said.
"It was a physical and niggly affair but I think our boys had that extra fire in the belly to get it done after losing to Milton twice last year.
"They did well and that's a full game under our belt now. We move on now from here and move on to bigger and better things.
"I think we're capable of playing finals football this year if we rack up some wins, especially early in the season.
"We definitely have the team to do it."
In the other round three fixture on Sunday Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles beat Nowra-Bomaderry Jets 24-22.
Meantime reigning champions Gerringong Lions showed they'll take a lot of beating this year after travelling to Flinders Field and handing the Stingrays of Shellharbour a 42-8 drubbing on Saturday.
Shellharbour Sharks, the team the Lions beat in last season's decider, also recorded a second win on the trot, downing Jamberoo Superoos 20-12 at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday.
Kiama also opened their account on Saturday, beating Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies 22-6 at Berry Showground.
