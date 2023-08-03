It might be seen as a Hail Mary, but Cringila will have their final throw at the stumps on Friday night in their bid to claim the 2023 Illawarra Premier League title.
Albion Park hold an almost unassailable lead at the top of the ladder with three rounds remaining this season. However, the Lions still remain a mathematical chance of swooping in and securing the minor premiership.
The White Eagles have accumulated 47 points and only need a draw in the next three weeks to seal glory, with Cringila (38) needing to be perfect in winning each remaining game. Only two goals separate the two sides on for and against.
The Lions will kick-start this important run of games when they host Corrimal at Crehan Park this Friday night, while Park travels north to face the Thistle at Rex Jackson Oval on Saturday.
"It's not mathematically out of the question but, with everything equal, I believe the White Eagles will wrap it up this weekend, if not in the ensuing weeks," Cringila coach Jorge De Matos said.
"Realistically for us, our focus is now to finish the season strong and then get set for finals. We need to win two more games to guarantee a top-three finish, and then all three to guarantee second place.
"You can't understate the importance of form heading into finals, firstly. And finishing in the top three obviously gives you that second chance at the cherry, and more importantly the opportunity to play two games to go get into the final.
"Come finals time, with cards, suspensions and stuff like that, the more games you play can be a factor."
Friday's clash also offers Cringila a chance to rectify their last-start defeat to Helensburgh. Kade Kinsella found the back of the net in the 54th minute to cause the boilover, which was the Lions' second defeat in their past three matches.
'Crini' will be favourites heading into this weekend, however, De Matos refused to underestimate the Rangers.
"It was a disappointing result against Helensburgh, but credit to them. They turned up the hungrier of the two sides. They needed to win to keep their season alive and make the (top) five," he said.
"For us, it was a game that we didn't turn up sharp enough for. But it's definitely a game behind us now and a wake up call at probably the right time - you don't want to be having one of those (performances) in finals. So we will regroup, refocus and go full steam ahead come finals.
"But Corrimal are a young team and a well-drilled team, and they're persistent. They've upset some big teams and taken some scalps, so we're definitely not taking them lightly. We didn't take them lightly in round one, and we got the result then, and we're not doing it again on Friday."
Round 20 of this year's IPL kicks off with the Cringila versus Corrimal clash, before there will be five matches on Saturday.
Wollongong Olympic hosts Tarrawanna at PCYC; Wollongong United tackle South Coast United at Macedonia Park; the Rosellas meet Bulli at Elizabeth Park; Helensburgh faces Albion Park at Rex Jackson Oval; and Coniston takes on Port Kembla at JJ Kelly Park.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.