Olympic find another gear at right time of Premier League campaign

The dust may have only just settled after Sunday's Bert Bampton Cup triumph, but Wollongong Olympic have no plans to slow down any time soon in the rundown to this year's Illawarra Premier League finals.
Matt Bailey's men sewed up their second piece of silverware in the past 12 months - following their 2022 IPL grand final victory - when they prevailed 1-0 in a tense Cup decider against Port Kembla at JJ Kelly Park. A goal by striker Harry Callahan in the second half proved the difference.
It was a victory that was well celebrated by Olympic players, however, their attention will now turn back to the Premier League with only three rounds remaining this regular season.
The third-placed side (36 points) are now out of the 2023 premiership race, with Albion Park (47) all-but sewing up the title - though Cringila (38) still remain a mathematical chance of prevailing in 2023.
Instead, the final three weeks remain a chance to secure a coveted top-three finish for finals. And coach Bailey says his players remain as hungry as ever.
"It was a really pleasing achievement for the club. We had a nice function after the game, which was probably a bit more low-key than our grand final celebrations. But, all the same, it was strongly attended and there's a good feeling in the group," Bailey told the Mercury.
"I think there's always been a lot of confidence in the group, on the back of what we achieved last year. Like other sides, we've had lots of disruptions with injuries and suspensions - and we've certainly had more than our fair share in both of those departments. But the belief has always been there.
"We've talked about the importance of performing at the back-end of seasons, and so far we've achieved that. And the Cup final was another example of that. But in finals, you certainly need a combination of good performances and experience, but you also need that little element of luck as well.
"Fingers crossed, we can get that again this year."
Sunday's victory was further proof that Olympic are peaking at the right end of the season, with the side also currently on a four-game IPL winning streak. That run of form was highlighted by a 7-1 drubbing of Bulli last month, while they edged out Port Kembla and claimed convincing wins over Bellambi and Corrimal.
They will now look to keep that momentum rolling when they host Tarrawanna on Saturday.
"We certainly plan our training schedule around peaking for this end of the year, to ensure that we can last the higher-intensity matches and the possibility of matches going beyond that 90-minute mark," Bailey said.
"You don't get sick of winning, and winning trophies and titles. It's an amazing feeling and I remind the boys quite often that it doesn't come around for everybody in any sport very often, so when it does come around, it's important to celebrate that. But it's also important that we prepare very, very specifically to give ourselves the best shot at doing that.
"We've got a really good group and we're really pleased with where we're at. I think the culture and dynamic in the group has really improved, and we've got a strong culture. Everyone plays an important role, both experienced players and younger players.
"We've got that balance right, and we'll see how the year rolls out."
