A-League champions Mariners and Sydney coming to play in Wollongong

Jordan Warren
Jordan Warren
Updated July 28 2023 - 10:37am, first published 10:00am
The Australia Cup will be making its way to Wollongong with confirmation that Sydney FC will take on reigning A-League champions Central Coast in their round of 32 clash at WIN Stadium next month.

