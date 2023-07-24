What we've learnt from the Women's World Cup so far

After the biggest build-up to an Australian sporting event since the Sydney Olympics, the FIFA Women's World Cup has finally commenced.
Four days of action have seen plenty of crowd numbers in attendance both in the stands and with their eyes on their screens.
There have been plenty of entertaining moments, from Tran Thi Kim Thanh's penalty save off Alex Morgan in the USA vs Vietnam match to New Zealand picking up their first ever win at a World Cup on opening night, before of course Steph Catley put in a captain's knock in the absence of Sam Kerr against Ireland by scoring the winning penalty.
If there was any doubt of the number of fans interested in the Women's World Cup and in particular, the Matildas, that was put to bed the morning after the win against Ireland following the release of channel seven's figures.
The Matildas opening match against Ireland reached 4.88 million viewers on the screen for the Seven Network.
The game peaked at 2.28 million viewers, scored a commercial audience share of 47.6%, 53.9% in 25 to 54s and 57.8% in 16 to 39s.
On the field, over 75, 000 people packed Stadium Australia to watch the match, whilst New Zealand's opener against Norway had over 40,000, as did the USA against Vietnam, England vs Haiti and France vs Jamaica had just under the 40k mark.
In terms of the Matildas, there were plenty of nerves on show in that first half, coming up against a defensively orientated Irish team.
The team struggled without Sam Kerr and she will miss the next game against Nigeria in Brisbane on Thursday and potentially Canada - pending on what the side needs to do to progress from the group in that game.
The Kiwi's got up in their first game, whilst the USA were expecting to potentially put up a cricket score against Vietnam, but only won 3-0. England got past Haiti 1-0.
With half of the teams still to play their opening match, it's hard to cast aspersions and to predict who the favourite currently is.
We are still yet to see powerhouses in action.
On Monday, Italy take on Argentina, Germany play Morocco and Brazil face Panama. There are some big name teams there.
World no.2 Germany will be quietly confident of taking out their first World Cup since 2007.
After the first round of games are complete, there will be a bigger picture as to what teams need to do to qualify from the group stages.
On the first result alone, Canada's draw with Nigeria seems like a slip up, with Australia taking a commanding lead at the top of the table. Group B was always going to be a two-horse race between the co-hosts and the reigning Olympic gold medallists, but with that draw, it opens the way for Nigeria and Ireland to take out second.
Pressure is on Canada now to get a result against the Irish in Perth on Wednesday.
Should the Matildas beat Nigeria in Brisbane, then they are through to the round of 16.
Talking ahead of school, should the Matildas progress from their group, they will have a meeting with someone from Group D - Denmark, England, China and Haiti.
Asian powerhouse China would have been disappointed with their 1-0 loss to Denmark, as it is a real blow to their chances of progressing.
There is a real possibility of the Ashes in football form come the round of 16.
