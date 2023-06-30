Joel King reflects on Denmark journey, hungry for more Sydney FC success

Shellharbour junior Joel King signed the deal of a lifetime with Danish club Odense Boldklub following 88 appearances at Sydney FC with two championships and one premiership to his name at just 21.
After a positive start to life in Europe - highlighted by making his debut against Copenhagen - playing time started to become a major issue for the left-back.
King returned to the Sky Blues on loan in January of the season just gone and recently signed a three-year permanent deal with the club.
The now 22-year-old highlighted playing time as the major factor of returning back to the club he loves.
He said his first European experience was a learning curve but one that he did not regret.
"I think after all it was a good experience, I learnt a lot," King told the Mercury.
"I went there and pretty much started playing straight away, which I did not expect. But it was a big shock. It felt a bit surreal. I thought I started off well, I played against the biggest team in Copenhagen in my debut and I thought I did quite well.
"And then probably about 15 to 20 games the coach sort of liked the other left-back more than me. Then I was sitting on the bench and I didn't really get a sniff again.
"So the next season I played a bit and then still didn't really own my starting spot. So it was a bit tough, but it was a big learning curve sitting on the bench, just trying to be patient."
King said he was feeling positive about moving back to familiar territory for the next phase of his progression as a footballer.
"I'm feeling good. I know the environment and the coaching staff and all the players. I know that if I work hard enough, I'll get opportunities. I think that's what really made me make the decision.
"But I just wasn't playing enough game time, so I fully understood that and I know there's plenty of competition for the Socceroos.
"That was one of my reasons for coming back to Sydney as well."
Despite a solid run that saw them fall one game short of a grand final, last season for Sydney was full on inconsistencies in a fifth placed finish in the regular campaign.
King knows that the squad will be hungry to be back amongst the top pack for 2023/24 as they prepare to begin pre-season.
"In the end we were quite happy with that form, I think we were seven or eight games unbeaten until the last game against City," King added.
"So it was a bit of a disappointment as a whole last year but in regards to the semi-finals, I think it was positive. I think we have got to look forward to this season and improve."
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
