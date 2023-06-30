Illawarra Mercury
Ben Hunt contract drama won't rip Dragons apart: Interim coach Ryan Carr

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 10:12am
Ryan Carr insists the Ben Hunt contract saga won't drive the Dragons off a cliff. Picture by Adam McLean
Ryan Carr insists the Ben Hunt contract saga won't drive the Dragons off a cliff. Picture by Adam McLean

Interim Dragons coach Ryan Carr admits conceding 100 points in back-to-back floggings is "definitely a concern" but insists the wheels haven't fallen off his side's campaign.

Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

