Shellharbour junior Joel King will return to A-League club Sydney FC on a permanent basis after the left-back was announced to have re-signed with the Sky Blues on a three-year-deal.
The 22-year-old made a name for himself at Sydney, winning two championships and one premiership where he played a pivotal role, earning himself a move overseas to Danish club Odense BK.
His form earned him a spot in Graham Arnold's most recent squad as well as at the Qatar World Cup, however the defender did not register any minutes at the tournament.
King re-joined Sydney on loan in January and played his part of the team reaching the semi-finals of the A-League Men's competition.
"It's fantastic to be coming home again to play for this great club," King said.
"I felt at home the minute I returned to Sydney FC and can't wait to get a full season under my belt.
"I'm keen to ensure I continue to improve and improve a lot more this season.
"This club is in my blood and it's an honour to be representing and wearing the Sky Blue."
FC coach Steve Corica was full of praise for his left-back following the announcement.
"Joel showed what a class player he is and what a huge benefit he can bring to the club at the end of last season," he said.
"He'd had a few months without playing but worked himself back into the group brilliantly and showed he is one of the best full backs in the country.
"He was deservedly part of the recent Socceroos squad taking on Argentina and we will see the best of him this coming season."
King has played 88 times for Sydney FC and has four Socceroos appearances to his name.
