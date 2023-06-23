Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour's Joel King returns to Sydney FC on permanent basis

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:07pm
Joel King is back in sky blue. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Shellharbour junior Joel King will return to A-League club Sydney FC on a permanent basis after the left-back was announced to have re-signed with the Sky Blues on a three-year-deal.

