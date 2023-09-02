A shocking leg injury to a Kiama superstar has overshadowed another impressive performance by Avondale in booking their 11th Illawarra rugby grand final berth since 2008.
Play was stopped for almost an hour when Paul Asquith went down in a tackle clutching his leg early in the second half at Ocean Park on Saturday.
It soon became apparent the injury was very serious, with three ambulances required to stabilise Asquith and then transport him to Wollongong Hospital.
Assistant referee Adam Lysle could be seen holding Asquith's leg and comforting the distraught player.
Asquith's wife and other family members also rushed to the field to comfort the Cows' inspirational skipper.
Avondale was leading 31-10 when Asquith went down.
The lights had to be turned on when play resumed an hour later, with the Wombats going on to record an impressive 41-22 victory.
The win means Avondale and Shoalhaven will play in the grand final for a second straight year, with this year's decider to be played at Collegians Sports Centre next Saturday.
But all the talk after the game was on the welfare of Asquith.
Kiama coach James Patrick praised Avondale and conceded they were the better team on the day but stressed the loss of the Cows' inspirational leader Asquith was hard to take.
"He's our go to man, a lot of things revolve around him, you know, the calmness and everything, it obviously had an effect on our players," Patrick said.
"Firstly but I want to wish all the best to Paul and his family, it would have been hard on family seeing that.
"It's terrible but it's just footy, no one's going out there to hurt a fellow player.
"Seeing Paul in such obvious pain was obviously very hard on our players, but more so his family.
"His brothers [James and Mark] were playing, he's just had a baby, it would have been hard on his wife and family.
"But I thought the game was played in good spirits. It's how semi-final rugby should be played."
Patrick conceded Avondale's big-game experience shone through.
"That would have helped them a 100 per cent. Experience and time in the finals are the things which help you win games," he said.
"They've been in finals ever since they've been in the comp.
"But I thought we've far exceeded what I thought we were going to do this year. I'm pretty happy with where we're going, so it's onwards and upwards.
"I've got a few young kids coming through as does Avondale. That's a good sign.
"I'm looking forward to the next couple of years to see how we go."
The injury aside, Avondale looked the goods from the get go and were good value for their 31-10 halftime lead.
The Wombats raced in five first-half tries to Kiama's two five-pointers.
Vaigafa Leota, Cooper Hansen, Palu Tausala, Leon Longbottom and Netani Siga crossed for tries, with Siga scoring Avondale's only try in the second half.
Mark Asquith and Kadin Cowley bagged five-pointers for Kiama in the opening stanza, with the silky Nico Cowley crossing for two tries in the second half.
After the match Avondale vice-captain Anthony Amone said he couldn't wait to play in another grand final.
"It hasn't sunk in yet but it's exciting, I can't wait to go again next week against a very good Shoalhaven side," Amone said.
"I think we just need to get up on their backs and just try and shut them down early.
"I know our forwards can match them and go through them, so it's just a matter of our backs trying to shut down those three talented brothers."
Avondale coach Joe Aiona agreed shutting down the Brandon brothers Steven, Mark and Kieran would be key in securing victory.
"It's another grand final and another opportunity to win a title. That's why you play, you play to win a grand final and to finish the season on a high," he said.
"We're happy to be up there again, against a very good Shoalhaven side.
"They've got quality across the field but of course the Brandon brothers are very important for them."
