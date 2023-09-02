Coniston outclass Olympic, punch ticket to IPL preliminary final

Coniston are now just 90 minutes away from a grand-final berth after coming from behind to beat Wollongong Olympic 2-1 in Saturday's Premier League elimination final.
In an absorbing battle at JJ Kelly Park, Toby Norval's strike midway through the second half proved the difference as Cono prevailed to book their place in next week's preliminary final, where they will meet either Albion Park or Cringila.
Despite Coniston being in control for most of the game, Olympic had jumped out to an early lead via Yuto Sugiura, which was cancelled out by Sam Matthews' goal before halftime.
Both teams then had their chances in the second stanza, but only Norval could find the back of the net around the 75th minute mark to secure victory.
"We actually lost to these boys and had a draw with them during the season, so it was awesome to get the win against them," Norval told the Mercury post-match.
"The boys were amazing today. When we played them last time, Olympic were all over us, but today it was a complete shift. We destroyed them and got the reward."
More to come.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.