The Thirroul fairytale is complete, with the Butchers overhauling a halftime deficit to outlast Collegians 24-18 and claim their first premiership since 2014 on Saturday.
After trailing 18-12 at the break, second half tries to Jye Patterson and Monty Raper put the Butchers ahead 24-18 with 19 minutes to play. It proved enough, with Jarrod Costello's side good enough to hold on and secure the title.
It completes an incredible run from fourth spot, through both the minor and prelim finals to upset a side that appeared untouchable in a 24-6 win over De La Salle in the major semi-final.
The Butchers started at a breakneck pace, Brad Deitz claiming the first try from dummy-half just four minutes in for a 6-0 lead.
The Dogs found the hit-back nine minutes later when Gromek burst into the clear and stood up Bremner for his side's first four pointer, with Devlin converting from out wide to lock the scores.
Charly Runciman looked certain to score just five minutes later when he forced his way into the in-goal only to be stripped by a desperate Bremner, Foster falling on the loose ball for Collies' second try.
Devlin again converted from in front, with the defending premiers seemingly well on top after the Butchers' early onslaught.
The ascendancy proved momentary with Jye Patterson plucking a Jarrod Boyle kick out of the arms of his opposite Jye Watling just metre from the Collies line, Boyle sending Bowen across from the ensuing play-the-ball eight minutes before halftime.
Martin converted from out wide into the howling breeze to lock the scores at 12-apiece, a deadlock that looked certain to survive the half until before Gromek struck again with his side's third try just two minutes out from the interval.
Devlin again converted for a six-point halftime cushion, but the defending premiers couldn't post another point from there.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.