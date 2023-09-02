Illawarra Mercury
Footy fairtyale comes true as Thirroul Butchers claim premiership silverware over Collegians

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated September 2 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:20pm
Butchers skipper Hayden Crosland celebrates at fulltime. Picture by Adam McLean
Butchers skipper Hayden Crosland celebrates at fulltime. Picture by Adam McLean

The Thirroul fairytale is complete, with the Butchers overhauling a halftime deficit to outlast Collegians 24-18 and claim their first premiership since 2014 on Saturday.

