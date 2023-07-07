Will Miller and Joe Aiona, the respective coaches of Illawarra rugby heavyweights Shoalhaven and Avondale, are in agreement their clash on Saturday looms as their toughest test to date.
But recent history seems to suggest it's been a bit tougher on Aiona and his Avondale side, which has lost its last two outings against the Shoals, including last season's grand final.
The second-placed Wombats are though the last side to have beaten the undefeated reigning premiers, but that win was almost a year ago.
Shoalhaven head to Avondale Rugby Park on the back of a 16-game winning streak. Miller's men have won all 10 games they've played this season, with their last loss coming on July 30 last year, beaten 31-12 by Avondale.
One of those 10 wins this season came against Avondale but Shaols player-coach Miller is expecting an "even tougher" game against the Wombats this time around.
"I think definitely by far this is going to be our toughest game," he said.
"I think when we played them in round two they had probably a different side to what they've got now. And they're definitely a team that gains fitness and momentum as they play throughout the season whereas we are a pretty naturally fit side.
"So we started really strong but I think they've got better and I think it's going to be a really good match-up.
"We've just got to focus on our game and play the way we want to play and hopefully the result will take care of itself."
Avondale unfortunately have had far from an ideal lead-up to the blockbuster against the reigning premiers.
"We haven't played much of late as we had a bye last week and Bowral forfeited the game the week before, so it's been far from ideal," Aiona said.
"We've trained hard but no games is not great preparation against a quality side like Shoalhaven. The game is at our home so that's a positive for us."
The Wombats have won eight of nine games they've played this season to sit comfortably in second spot.
Aiona is hoping to lead Avondale to their ninth win this campaign but expects his team to face their toughest test to date.
"Shoalhaven have been the benchmark for the last couple of years. It's going to be our toughest hit out, 100 per cent," he said.
"They obviously haven't lost this year so we have to play really good to beat them. It's important for us just to be ourselves and play the way we know how to play.
"They're a great side who have some real danger men and game-breakers. We really have to try and contain the Miller brothers [George and Will] and especially the Brandon brothers [Steven, Keiran and Mark], who will run amok if we give them open space.
"Last time we played them our scrum and forward pack sort of dominated them. We need to do that again but obviously improve on our defence this time around.
"We're really looking forward to the challenge. It will be a good game to gauge where we are at and what we need to do to improve heading into the finals."
There are three other fixtures on Saturday, with Camden hosting Shamrocks, Kiama playing Campbelltown and Bowral taking on University.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.