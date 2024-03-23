Steelers staggering Tarsha Gale Cup run continues against Panthers

Illawarra's stunning run through the Tarsha Gale Cup season continues, with the Steelers notching their second 62-0 win in as many weeks on Saturday.
Rhian Yeo, Evie McGrath and Sienna Leslie all had doubles, while Darcy Eade had a hat-trick as Courtney Crawford's side ran in a staggering 13 tries to zip against Penrith at St Marys.
It bettered a tally of 12 tries in last week's win over the Dragons by an identical scoreline, and continues an unbeaten run through 2024.
More than that, they'll enter the final round in superlative form having conceded just one try in their past six outings, with the run of victories coming by a combined margin of 240-6.
It includes a 28-6 win over the Roosters Indigenous Academy three weeks ago, the Roosters' first loss in more than a season having claimed the 2023 title undefeated.
It's something the Steelers are now eyeing heading into next Saturday's final-round clash with the Sharks at Collegians.
They'll enjoy a week off in week one of the finals before advancing directly to a grand-final qualifier in week two of the post-season.
They may well be joined by the Steelers Lisa Fiaola Cup side, who all but sealed a top-two finish of their own in Saturday's earlier clash at St Marys.
Brad Reh's side was equally untroubled by the Panthers, with skipper Thalia O'Brien, Halle Barrett and Michala Hardy all grabbing doubles in a 30-6 win.
The Steelers Harold Matthews and SG Ball Cup sides are in action against the Bulldogs at Hammondville Oval on Sunday.
