Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

'I'm aware he does want to leave': Ben Hunt addresses Zac Lomax's future

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 20 2024 - 6:11pm, first published 4:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dragons skipper Ben Hunt (left) admits he's aware of star outside back Zac Lomax's (inset) desire to leave the club. Picture by Adam McLean
Dragons skipper Ben Hunt (left) admits he's aware of star outside back Zac Lomax's (inset) desire to leave the club. Picture by Adam McLean

St George Illawarra skipper Ben Hunt admits he's aware of Zac Lomax's desire to leave the club, but he's seen nothing in centre-cum-winger's demeanour that's led him to question his commitment to the Dragons' on-field task this season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
Eagles co-captain Allen sidelined with knee injury
Eagles co-captain and spearhead Oscar Allen has been sidelined with bone stress in his right knee. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Justin Chadwick
More from sports
'I'm aware he does want to leave': Ben Hunt addresses Zac Lomax's future
Dragons skipper Ben Hunt (left) admits he's aware of star outside back Zac Lomax's (inset) desire to leave the club. Picture by Adam McLean
Lomax has been outstanding over the first two rounds.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
A first look at Balgownie Rangers FC's brand new Club of Pioneers jersey
Balgownie Rangers FC president Steve Buckley proudly holds the Club of Pioneers jersey at Judy Masters Oval. Picture by Robert Peet
The Mercury got an exclusive look at the jersey.
Jordan Warren
No comments
The secret behind Takumi Ofuka's career-best form for Wolves
Takumi Ofuka has been in stunning form for Wollongong Wolves in 2024. Pictures by Sylvia Liber and Anna Warr
The 24-year-old nabbed a hat-trick in the Wolves' last game.
Jordan Warren
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.