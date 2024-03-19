Dragons coach Shane Flanagan resists against swinging axe for Cowboys clash

The Dragons will have a new face in the No.9 jersey this Saturday night, with Jesse Marschke to make his NRL debut against North Queensland in Kogarah.
St George Illawarra coach Shane Flanagan hinted that he would ring in the changes after last week's 38-0 mauling at the hands of the Dolphins.
However, the squad ins and outs were minimal when he unveiled the Dragons' round-three team on Tuesday afternoon.
Marschke - who signed with the Red V in January - comes in for Jacob Liddle, who will miss out due to the NRL's concussion protocols, while prop Francis Molo is sidelined due to a one-game suspension.
Viliami Fafita comes back into the side, while there has been a shuffle in the forward pack this week.
Luciano Leilua will play his second NRL game since returning to Wollongong, and will start in the second row against his former team.
Blake Lawrie will start up front alongside Jack de Belin, with Jaydn Su'A joining Leilua in the second row, and Tom Eisenhuth lining up at lock.
Raymond Faitala-Mariner drops back to the interchange, where he will be alongside Connor Mulheisen, Michael Molo and Fafita.
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Jack Bird
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Jack de Belin
9. Jess Marschke
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Luciano Leilua
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Tom Eisenhuth
Interchange
14. Connor Muhleisen
15. Michael Molo
16. Viliami Fafita
17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
18. Christian Tuipulotu
19. Ben Murdoch-Masila
20. Mathew Feagai
21. Ryan Couchman
22. Alec Tuitavake.
