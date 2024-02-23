St George Illawarra bulk up squad by adding wrecking ball Luciano Leilua

Shane Flanagan has added considerable firepower to the Dragons' forward pack for their 2024 campaign, with the Red V announcing the signing of Luciano Leilua.
St George Illawarra ended weeks of speculation on Friday night by announcing that the wrecking ball had inked a three-year deal with the club. He joins the club effective immediately, after being released hours earlier by North Queensland.
The contract is reportedly worth between $700,000 to $900,000 per season, and it's understood that the Cowboys will contribute towards his salary.
A Wollongong homecoming is the latest chapter in an intriguing career for the 27-year-old.
With North Queensland boasting plenty of depth in the back-row position, it was revealed earlier this month that the Cowboys had granted Leilua's management permission to speak with rival NRL clubs.
Media reports surfaced that the Dragons and Raiders were both interested in securing his services, with Flanagan winning the race to get the Samoan international's signature.
"We're delighted to bring Luciano back to the Dragons, where he started his career," Flanagan said.
"As a powerful and skilful edge forward, he will make our roster stronger as we head into the season."
A Hurstville United junior, Leilua's NRL career began with the Dragons in 2016.
The forward played 43 matches for the Red V before announcing that he was moving to the Wests Tigers in late 2019. He was then released early from his contact for a mid-season transfer to the Cowboys in 2022, where his stint has been marred by off-field controversy.
Leilua was accused of assaulting a woman and smashing her phone in an incident at a home in October 2022. However, the domestic violence-related charges were dropped last May and he was cleared to return to the NRL.
He was also suspended from driving and fined $300 after being caught low-range drink driving in Townsville last month.
Leilua brings more than 120 games of NRL experience to the Dragons.
In addition to the Leilua signing, the Dragons also announced on Friday night that they had extended Corey Allan's contract until the end of the 2025 season.
The outside back joined St George Illawarra in mid-December, before suffering an ACL tear during pre-season training last month.
To accommodate Leilua moving to the club, Allan will move off the current top 30 list.
"Corey impressed us with his work ethic from day one," Flanagan said.
"While it's unfortunate he won't be on the field this year due to his knee injury, his positive attitude and commitment to rehabilitation have convinced us to extend his contract.
"We look forward to his return to the field in 2025."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.