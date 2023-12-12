Illawarra Mercurysport
Shane Flanagan continues to bolster Dragons with Corey Allan signing

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated December 12 2023 - 5:35pm, first published 5:33pm
Corey Allan pictured playing for Sydney Roosters. Picture - Getty Images
St George Illawarra and Shane Flanagan have continued to bolster playing stocks for 2024 with the signing of Corey Allan on a one-year-deal.

