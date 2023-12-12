Shane Flanagan continues to bolster Dragons with Corey Allan signing

St George Illawarra and Shane Flanagan have continued to bolster playing stocks for 2024 with the signing of Corey Allan on a one-year-deal.
The 25-year-old joins the club from the Roosters, having played 63 NRL games for the Rabbitohs, Bulldogs and Roosters across fullback, centre and wing since debuting in 2019.
He also played fullback in a winning State of Origin decider for Queensland in 2020.
"Corey's experience and versatility will be a big plus for us this season," said Dragons coach Shane Flanagan.
"Having previously represented Queensland as well as playing in some quality systems, he will add plenty of value to our roster."
So far Flanagan has come into the Dragons head coaching role and has secured the likes of his son Kyle, Tom Eisenhuth and now Allan for the Red V in 2024.
Billy Burns left the club for Cronulla whilst perhaps the biggest coup is the fact that Flanagan has convinced captain Ben Hunt to remain at St George Illawarra, something that seemed impossible earlier in the 2023 campaign following the sacking of former coach Anthony Griffin.
