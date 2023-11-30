Billy Burns departs St George Illawarra, joins their biggest rival Cronulla

Billy Burns's stint in Wollongong is over, with the former Dragons forward preparing for his next NRL chapter at Cronulla.
The Sharks announced on Thursday that they had poached Burns from their biggest rivals on a one-year deal. The announcement comes less than 48 hours after the Red V unveiled former Storm second-rower Tom Eisenhuth as their latest recruit.
Burns moved to St George Illawarra from Penrith in early 2021 as part of a player swap with Eddie Blacker.
There had been speculation that Burns had done enough in the back end of 2023 to warrant a fresh deal with the Dragons, however, he will now get ready for life with the Sharks. He played 29 NRL games with the Red V over the past three seasons.
The 25-year-old told the Sharks website on Thursday that "it's good to be here".
"It's a new kid at school type of feeling, but getting in here and meeting the boys, they're all genuine and good blokes," Burns said.
"They're definitely making me feel welcome. I was attracted to the Sharks by how proud the club is, as well as the coaching staff with 'Fitzy' (head coach Craig Fitzgibbons) leading the charge. The pride in the club and the jersey is something I wanted to be a part of.
"I want to work on my game and hopefully play some consistent first grade - that's always a goal - and help this club any way I can to win a comp."
