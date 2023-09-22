Shane Flanagan ensures Dragons fans that Ben Hunt 'will be here next year'

Shane Flanagan has poured more cold water on reports that Ben Hunt wants to depart the Red V, but admits the Dragons skipper "needs to do a lot of work" as a club leader.
Media reports have resurfaced again this week that Hunt is keen to move to a Queensland club ahead of the 2024 NRL season. However, the 33-year-old has also repeatedly stated that he remains a St George Illawarra player at this stage.
In a video on the Dragons website on Friday, Flanagan - who was unveiled as the Red V's new coach in June - confirmed that Hunt would be at his club next year.
"It's a tricky one, the media can sometimes get the answers that they want and I think sometimes they've done that with Ben. But Ben will be here next year, he's confirmed that," Flanagan said.
"Some of the messaging has been out that he'd like to be back in Queensland. I can understand that, but he realises that he's got a contract here at the Dragons - and we need him.
"To all the supporters out there, I'll work hard with Ben and Ben will work hard in the off season. As a club leader, he needs to do a lot of work - and he will. But I'm looking forward to him coming back and seeing the change around the club.
"I'm sure that within three to six months, 12 months, he won't want to go anywhere because we're back winning. He's a competitor. He's frustrated that the club hasn't been winning footy games, but I'm sure that everyone is.
"But we'll knuckle down, work hard and win some footy games - and I'm sure Ben will be happy."
