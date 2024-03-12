Luciano Leilua named to make return Dragons appearance against Dolphins

High profile Dragons recruit Luciano Leilua is set to make his first appearance in the Red V since September 2019 after being named in Shane Flanagan's 17 for Sunday's road clash with the Dolphins.
Hurstville junior Leilua debuted with the Dragons in 2016, playing five games before signing a lucrative contract extension. He spent the subsequent season in NSW Cup without an NRL outing before amking 38 appearances in 2018-19.
He linked with the Tigers alongside older brother Joey, before shifting north to the Cowboys where he displayed arguably career-best form before falling out favour at the end of last season.
It saw him reconnect with his junior club on a three-year deal, with the path to an on-field return clear after serving a one-game suspension over a low-range drink driving offence committed while still in Townsville.
Forward leader and 2023 club player of the year Blake Lawrie has also been named to start in the front row after sitting out his side's round one win over the Titans with a rib cartilage injury.
The recall sees Jack de Belin shift back lock, with Tom Eisenhuth shifting to the right edge where he spent the bulk of preseason, with Raymond Faitala-Mariner moving back to the bench.
Round-one debutant Viliami Fifita drops back to the reserves list along with Ben Murdoch-Masila, with another returning local junior Hame Sele named on the reserves list as he works his way back from a hamstring issue.
The rest of the squad is otherwise unchanged from the one that got the fresh campaign off to an emphatic start last weekend.
1. Tyrell Sloan
2. Zac Lomax
3. Moses Suli
4. Jack Bird
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Kyle Flanagan
7. Ben Hunt (c)
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Tom Eisenhuth
12. Jaydn Su'A
13. Jack de Belin
Interchange
14. Connor Muhleisen
15. Michael Molo
16. Raymond Faitala-Mariner
17. Luciano Leilua
18. Viliami Fifita
19. Christian Tuipulotu
20. Jesse Marschke
21. Ben Murdoch-Masila
22. Hame Sele
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.