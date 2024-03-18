St George Illawarra forward Francis Molo suspended for high tackle

UPDATED 3.20pm:
The Dragons will enter this weekend's crunch clash with the Cowboys without Francis Molo, with the prop facing a short stint on the sidelines.
The Match Review Committee has issued the forward with a grade two careless high tackle charge for a tackle on Jarrod Wallace during St George Illawarra's 38-0 loss to the Dolphins in Redcliffe on Sunday.
Molo was sin-binned for the incident late in the contest.
The 29-year-old faced a one-match burn for an early guilty plea, while he would have copped a two-game ban for an unsuccessful challenge.
The Dragons had until noon on Tuesday to enter a plea. The club entered a guilty plea to the charge on Monday afternoon, meaning he will just miss one round.
It's a setback for the Red V, who are looking to bounce back swiftly from their disappointing round two performance.
After claiming an impressive 28-4 away win over Gold Coast in round one, St George Illawarra came crashing back down to earth against the Dolphins.
"I just told the team that it was the complete opposite to last week, where we had energy and commitment - but today we had none of that," Dragons coach Shane Flanagan said on Sunday.
"We weren't the better team at halftime (trailing 10-0) but I thought we could come back. The second half we got worse again.
"We still have some work to do and I am really disappointed we have gone backwards. We will shake it all off and go again."
St George Illawarra will face another Queensland team in round three - the Cowboys - in Kogarah on Saturday, March 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.