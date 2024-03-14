St George Illawarra teammates offer advice for Zac Lomax on positional saga

St George Illawarra centre Jack Bird has offered his thoughts on his teammate Zac Lomax and his positional switch to the wing.
Lomax has reportedly been disappointed on his shift to the wing after making it clear his wish to play in his preferred position in the centres.
The 24-year-old was tight-lipped about his thoughts on his new position when he spoke to the Mercury back in February during pre-season.
Since then, the Dragons have denied Lomax's request to talk to rival clubs, mainly Parramatta Eels, given that there are two more years on his current deal.
St George Illawarra started their new era under coach Shane Flanagan in the best possible fashion last weekend with a 28-4 smashing of the Titans in round one.
Ahead of their second game of the season against the Dolphins, Bird, who has moved into Lomax's former position in the centres, offered his thoughts on the saga.
"If he thinks that's what's best for the team, then you've got to do it," Bird said.
"Obviously in the last few years I played back row, I played lock, a few positions I haven't really played before and I think that's because it was best for the team.
"Sometimes you've got to do that and do what's best for the team and it's not all about you. As long as you're on the field and you're in the first grade team, you're happy and grateful.
"Some people would be kicking themselves wanting to play first grade at some point, whether it's on the wing or whatever, and you've got to be grateful for that.
"But I understand he's played pretty much his whole career at centre and I came from the back row and lock last year to the centres and pretty much took his spot. That's football I guess.
"I don't pick the team. That's up to 'Flanno' (Shane Flanagan)."
Bird said that he was impressed with what he saw from Lomax in the side's thumping against the Titans.
"He's mightn't like it, but some players play out of position that they don't like and that's what he did [against the Titans]," he said.
"He's a big body, he's a good target for us to kick to and he's got a good kick-chase. I enjoyed playing inside him. I like him outside me. I think the longer that we're together, the better we're going to get.
"In football you don't want combinations chopping and changing every week, it doesn't help. So the longer that me and Lomax are there, the better we're going to get."
Meanwhile Blake Lawrie, who is extremely close with Lomax, said he expected him to stick around.
"Obviously he's one of my best mates, and I respect him and support him," Lawrie said.
"He's got a contract here and he'll live [by] it. He's not leaving me anytime soon.
"He's just a natural footballer. In any position he'll go out there and do a good job and do his job. That's the main thing."
Lawrie said his side is braced for a quick start against the Dolphins on Sunday after Wayne Bennett's side went down 43-18 to North Queensland in round one.
"[It's going to be] a very tough game," he said.
"They've got a really good forward pack with Thomas Flegler and Jesse Bromwich and obviously 'Kerry' (former Dragons player Josh Kerr). I spent a fair bit of time with 'Kerry' here.
"I'm expecting a really tough challenge and we're going there expecting nothing but that."
High profile Dragons recruit Luciano Leilua is set to make his first appearance in the Red V since September 2019 after being named in Shane Flanagan's 17 for Sunday's road clash with the Dolphins.
Kickoff for the match in Redcliffe is 6:15pm.
In other Dragons news, disgraced star Talatau 'Junior' Amone's quest to return to the NRL has been dealt a blow, with NSW Rugby League denying his request to play in the Illawarra Rugby League competition for his junior club Wests Devils.
Amone was de-registered by the NRL after being found guilty of multiple assault charges relating to an attack on a roofing contractor near Amone's Warrawong home in November 2023.
His junior club Wests sought to register a contract via the NSWRL to see the Devils product return to the game via the Illawarra first grade competition this season.
The matter was considered at a NSWRL board meeting on Monday, with the board refusing to register a contract until Amone has completed his 300 hours of community service.
It comes with an undertaking to revisit the request once Amone has completed his community service hours, leaving the door ajar for a return before the season is out.
