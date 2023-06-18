St George Illawarra chief executive Ryan Webb says the club will hold talks with captain Ben Hunt to get further clarification on how they can convince him to stay at the Dragons following his request to leave during the 2023 season.
On Sunday the club confirmed that Hunt - whilst in camp with Queensland for State of Origin game two - had requested a release from the club, two years early from his contract's expiration.
Webb said that whilst he and Hunt had already held initial discussions, more talks were needed between himself, Hunt and new coach for 2024 Shane Flanagan to gain a further understanding on what the captain's thinking was.
"The first part I think is understanding his reasoning behind it," Webb said.
"We had some initial discussions more around winning and the want to win, they've been bubbling for a couple of weeks now and we understood those.
"I think there's a couple of other pieces that he wants to talk about but we haven't had the chance to sit with him face-to-face and talk those through with myself and maybe Shane Flanagan as well.
"We hope that in the coming days [and] weeks we can do that and sit down face-to-face and get a better understanding of where it's coming from and then we can address those. That's how I think we might be able to turn him around."
Hunt signed a two year extension at the end of 2022 keeping him at the Dragons until the conclusion of the 2025 season.
The 33-year-old was vocal numerous times regarding his support for the recently sacked Dragons coach Anthony Griffin and indicated before the club dismissed the former coach that he would not be keen on a re-build should a new leader be brought in.
Webb did not indicate whether or not the request of a release from Hunt was due to Griffin's dismissal.
"He hasn't implied that in any way," Webb continued.
"He was disappointed. He had a good relationship with Anthony. But the conversations we've had since that time and up until now, he's given an indication that he understood why things played out as they did.
"I think it comes back to understanding. We just need him to talk and tell us why he feels he's in this position and why he feels leaving is his best option.
"If we can understand his concerns and understand what he sees as challenges, between myself, Shane and the rest of the club, I think we can show that there's a path there to success and he's an important part of that," he added.
Before the news of Hunt's wishes broke, Flanagan told told 2GB's Continuous Call team he would speak with Hunt after Wednesday's Origin clash in Brisbane.
"Well, from the club's perspective Ben Hunt will be there," Flanagan said.
"He's got a contract, I spoke to Ben before I actually signed because I didn't want to become the Dragons coach and then our halfback wanting out of the club, and he was fine with all that if I was to get the job.
"But from the club's perspective, he's our captain, he's our halfback and we need him. I won't be letting him go anywhere."
The Dragons take on the Warriors on Friday in Wollongong. It is not confirmed whether or not Hunt will back up from Origin to play.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
