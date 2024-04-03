'A complete change': Francis Molo inks new deal to remain with Dragons

Shane Flanagan believes Francis Molo's best football is still to come after the prop signed a fresh extension to stay in Wollongong.
St George Illawarra announced on Thursday morning that the 29-year-old had inked a new two-year deal to remain with the club until the end of the 2026 season.
Molo has played 42 games for the Dragons since arriving at the club ahead of their 2022 campaign.
Head coach Flanagan said the experienced forward was a big part of his long-term plans at the Red V.
"When I started at the club, we obviously had to change the way we were physically and Frank's been number one in that area with the way he's trained, his body shape, the way he moves, his strength, it's just a complete change," he said.
"I could give you some numbers around it, but if you just see him at the moment, he's moving quicker, he's stronger and faster. He's made a real change over the last four or five months and he's been rewarded with a new contract.
"It's a big bonus for the club to lock away a front rower who has a bit of experience. He got a chance in Origin a couple of years ago and probably hasn't been where he wanted to be over the last couple of years.
"Now he's got his body right and his mind right, he can play good football for us.
"I think you'll see the best football from Frank over the next couple of years."
