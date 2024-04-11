Michael Molo signs fresh contract to remain with St George Illawarra

The Molo siblings have consolidated their futures in the Red V jumper, with Michael joining his older brother Francis in inking a new extension to remain with the Dragons.
A week after St George Illawarra announced that Francis Molo, 29, would remain with them until the end of 2026 season, the club revealed on Thursday afternoon that Michael had signed a fresh deal.
The one-year extension will see the 27-year-old forward remain with the club until the end of the 2025 season.
Michael has played more than 30 NRL games for the Red V since arriving in Wollongong ahead of their 2022 campaign.
The announcement comes as St George Illawarra continue preparations for Sunday's clash with the Wests Tigers in Campbelltown.
"Michael has now established himself as an NRL player and a valuable part of our squad," said Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan.
"He is just coming into his best football and we look forward to seeing his development over the next season and a half."
