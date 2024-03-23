Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dismal Dragons hammered by fast-finishing Cowboys at Kogarah

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated March 23 2024 - 8:23pm, first published 7:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Murray Taulagi crosses for the opening try against the Dragons on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
Murray Taulagi crosses for the opening try against the Dragons on Saturday. Picture Getty Images

St George Illawarra have slumped to consecutive losses following a stunning fade-out in a 46-24 loss to the Cowboys at Kogarah on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from AFL
More from sports
Dismal Dragons hammered by fast-finishing Cowboys at Kogarah
Murray Taulagi crosses for the opening try against the Dragons on Saturday. Picture Getty Images
The Dragons led 18-4 before conceding 42 straight points.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Keira Lions down brave University to win 15th Illawarra cricket title
Keira Lions celebrate after downing University in the Cricket Illawarra grand final on Saturday, March 23. Picture by Agron Latifi
Ryan and Blake Cattle were the stars for the Keira Lions
Agron Latifi
No comments
Lake remain South Coast cricket kings after humbling Berry in decider
Lake Illawarra bowler Mark Ulcigrai bowls out Berry-Shoalhaven Heads batter Sam Fletcher. Picture by Sylvia Liber
It was the eighth straight tile for Lake Illawarra
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Dragons Den

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.