His skipper Ben Hunt wants out and reports suggest St George Illawarra team-mate Zac Lomax is free to look for another club for next season.
Jaydn Su'A is also free to negotiate with other clubs from November 1 this year but the Dragons forward stressed his concern right now was on helping the team return to winning ways, starting with Friday night's WIN Stadium showdown with the Canberra Raiders.
Su'A did however confirm he has had a chat with incoming Dragons coach Shane Flanagan about his future at the club.
While the Samoan international would not go into details about the private discussion, Su'A said he was looking forward to playing for Flanagan.
He also downplayed rumours earlier this season linking him with a return to Queensland to play for the Wayne Bennett-coached Dolphins.
"That came out of the blue. Queensland will always be home but that surprised me," Su'A told the Mercury.
"I'm a Dragons player. Sure I'm free to talk to other clubs from November but I'm not thinking about that now. I'm just concerned about trying to help the club on the field.
"I have another year left at the club. My main focus is this year and getting as many wins for the club that I can."
The second-last Dragons will have to beat a Raiders side which have won four of their past five games, to secure just their fifth win of the season.
They head into the clash on the back of two heavy losses to the Warriors and Sharks respectively.
Su'A said St George Illawarra had their work cut out against the Raiders but were looking forward to putting a disappointing couple of weeks behind them by producing a better performance against Ricky Stuart's Raiders.
"It's been a disappointing fortnight. We were just not good enough {against Sharks]. We gave a good side too much possession and too much good ball and that hurt us," he said.
"It was a little bit embarrassing but we've tried to move on and look ahead to this week.
"Winning obviously helps. It solves a lot of problems. That's what we really want to do. That's our main focus as players and potentially see where that lands us towards the end of the year.
"We want to finish the year strong. We know we can do that. We've shown at certain times of the year that we can hang with the best teams."
Canberra have beaten the Dragons the last two times they've met but interestingly St George Illawarra prevailed 12-10 when they played in Wollongong last year.
Su'A said the players were keen to put in a good performance for their WIN Stadium fans.
"They're a gritty team. They haven't been playing their best but they know how to win," he said of the Raiders.
"That's something we've tried to do here, stay in the game and try and find the win. Obviously we haven't been able to do it but I think it's important for us to go out there and try and put a performance our fans can be proud of.
"It's about putting a performance where we can look each other in the eye after the game and not feel embarrassed, not feel like we've let each other down. I think that would be a really good start. If we do that it's something our fans can be proud of as well."
It's about putting a performance where we can look each other in the eye after the game and not feel embarrassed, not feel like we've let each other down.- St George Illawarra player Jaydn Su'A
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.