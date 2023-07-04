Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Jaydn Su'A says embarrassed St George Illawarra seeking improvement against Canberra Raiders

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated July 4 2023 - 5:12pm, first published 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaydn Su'A says he is solely concerned about helping the Dragons win as many games as possible this season. Picture by Anna Warr
Jaydn Su'A says he is solely concerned about helping the Dragons win as many games as possible this season. Picture by Anna Warr

His skipper Ben Hunt wants out and reports suggest St George Illawarra team-mate Zac Lomax is free to look for another club for next season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.