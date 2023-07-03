The 25 best Illawarra sports shots from the weekend

While there were no South Coast AFL games on and only two catch-up Group Seven rugby league fixtures, there was still plenty of sport in the Illawarra on the first weekend in July.
And as per usual, Illawarra Mercury photographers were out catching all the action.
And there was plenty to snap, from Kiama skipper Paul Asquith's match-winning heroics at Woonona's Ocean Park in Illawarra rugby, to the 250th game of Helensburgh Tigers player Steve McCallum at Rex Jackson Oval
In Illawarra Rugby League, Thirroul and Wests turned on a thriller at Gibson Park, with the Butchers coming out on top after an 80-minute slugfest.
In Group Seven action Stingrays earned a share of top spot with Gerringong after downing Kiama Knights 36-14 at Flinders Field on Sunday.
There were two standout Illawarra Premier League (IPL) games on the weekend, with Coniston securing a 4-1 win over Tarrawanna, while Wollongong Olympic upset league leaders Albion Park 2-0 at Terry Reserve.
It was a big win for an Olympic side who were coming off a 7-1 hammering by Bulli.
Paul Asquith also got Kiama back to winning ways in Illawarra rugby. The former Australian Sevens player scored on the final play to seal a thrilling 33-30 victory over a brave Shamrocks at Ocean Park.
Kiama now sit in third-place but it seems a foregone conclusion that reigning premiers Shoalhaven will go back-to-back in 2023 after winning their 10th straight game this season, hammering Bowral 55-0 on Saturday.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
