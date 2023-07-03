Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/A-League

Illawarra Stingrays striker Sarina Bolden prepares for maiden World Cup berth

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated July 3 2023 - 11:18am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarina Bolden has been playing for the Stingrays in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM
Sarina Bolden has been playing for the Stingrays in preparation for the FIFA Women's World Cup. Picture - @gragrapix / Zenith SEM

As the Philippines prepare for their World Cup debut, Sarina Bolden has been strutting her stuff for the Illawarra Stingrays in the lead up to the tournament.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.