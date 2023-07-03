Illawarra rugby junior Ollie McCrea has been named in the Australian squad for the Junior Wallabies must-win clash against England.
After winning their opening World Rugby U20 Championship fixture in South Africa against Fiji 46-37, the Junior Wallabies were overpowered by Six Nations champions Ireland 30-10 in their second pool game last Thursday night.
This means the Nathan Grey-coached side must win against England on Tuesday night (10pm AEST) to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the championships.
McCrea, who featured off the substitute's bench in the first game, was left out of the squad for the Ireland loss.
The Eastern Suburbs flanker is among a host of changes Grey has made for the crucial clash against England.
McCrea will again start on the bench.
Grey was forced to shuffle his pack after prop Massimo de Lutiis (hamstring) and lock Jhy Legg (ankle) were ruled out after suffering tournament-ending injuries.
They are joined on the sidelines by Darby Lancaster and Ned Slack-Smith due to concussion, whilst Marley Pearce is still serving his two-match ban.
Grey has brought Nick Bloomfield, Toby Macpherson, Nick Baker and Leafi Heka Talataina into the starting side.
Bloomfield joins Max Craig and Jack Barrett in the front-row as Macpherson partners Daniel Maiava-Tapusoa.
Lachlan Hooper keeps his spot at blindside flanker, joined by Baker and Heka Talataina.
The Junior Wallabies need victory and results to go their way to qualify for the semi-finals, with the top team from each pool and the highest-ranked second place side qualifying.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
