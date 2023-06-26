Rising Illawarra rugby star Ollie McCrea made a substitute appearance in the Junior Wallabies opening World Rugby U20 Championship fixture in South Africa.
The Australia U20 side downed Fiji U20 46-37 at Danie Craven Stadium in the early hours of Sunday morning AEST.
McCrea came on in the 79th minute of the game, replacing No 5 Jhy Legg.
Australia outscored Fiji seven tries to four, with winger Darby Lancaster crossing for two of those five-pointers.
Fullback Mason Gordon finished with nine points courtesy of a try and two successful conversions.
Fiji led 3-0 after nine minutes thanks to a penalty goal to Isaiah Ravula.
Australia hit back two minutes later through a try to Liam Bowron, which was duly converted by Gordon.
Though from the kick-off Fiji responded with a try of their own to retake the lead 10-7.
But before the halftime break Australia had scored three tries of their own to head to the sheds in front 24-20.
The Junior Wallabies quickly extended their lead to nine points in the second half but with just on 16 minutes remaining it was Fiji who led 37-29.
Australia though came again and dominated the final 15 minutes, scoring 17 unanswered points.
The Junior Wallabies will now meet Ireland on Thursday (7pm AEST).
Australia sits on top of Pool B after Ireland and England played out a thrilling 34-34 draw.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
