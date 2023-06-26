Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra rugby star Ollie McCrea debuts in Junior Wallabies World Cup win over Fiji

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated June 26 2023 - 5:57pm, first published 5:38pm
The Junior Wallabies beat Fiji 46-37 in their opening World Rugby U20 Championship fixture in South Africa.. Picture by World Rugby.
Rising Illawarra rugby star Ollie McCrea made a substitute appearance in the Junior Wallabies opening World Rugby U20 Championship fixture in South Africa.

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

