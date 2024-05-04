Woonona's popular Duck in Heaven spreads its wings

Barbeque pork: The other dish we sell the most of every week is our barbecue pork and you know, almost everywhere else uses pork shoulder for this dish, which is a cheaper cut. We have always used the pork neck from a really good local farm down in Kiama and it just has better marbling. It's actually one of the best dishes here and people will get a whole box of it because of the kind of cut that we use.

