Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Food and Drink

Woonona's Duck In Heaven restaurant serves homemade Asian delights like Peking duck and bao buns

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
October 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woonona's Secret Garden Cafe is moonlighting as Duck in Heaven Cafe thanks to Jeni Sae-Yang. Picture by Adam McLean
Woonona's Secret Garden Cafe is moonlighting as Duck in Heaven Cafe thanks to Jeni Sae-Yang. Picture by Adam McLean

The Secret Garden Cafe in Woonona has expanded to put on an Asian fanfare of Peking duck and other delights by night, and selling out on its first weekend of trade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Food and Drink
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.