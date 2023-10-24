A single mum from Gerringong and her daughter are set to be the region's latest reality television stars, appearing on an upcoming dating show for the Nine network.
My Mum Your Dad returns to TV screens from October 31 to guide a group of single parents on a second chance journey to love and features aged-care nurse Janine Francis and teaching student Tiarn East.
Tiarn was one to enter her mum into the show - unbeknown to her - and said she's not afraid to tell mother-dearest if someone isn't right for her.
"She already had a lot of bad luck on dating sites and in real life," Tiarn told the Mercury. "She does a lot of work hours and didn't really have time to meet people."
Janine is one of seven women and six men to enter a luxury "retreat", nominated by their children to experience real connections, heartbreak, and hopefully love. Meanwhile, the kids will have the power to influence all the dates throughout the series - who they date, how often they date and when.
The pair have been sworn to secrecy about their television debut since filming wrapped, but commercials now airing promoting the show have got the town talking.
"We went to Cronin's pub last night for dinner and the guy behind the bar says, 'Is it you two who are going to be the local stars?'," Janine laughed.
"We were in our gym gear and I wondered how he recognised us."
Other single parents ready to mingle include 52-year-old Gold Coast "ladies man" Masi, Noosa real estate agent Shannon, 51, "typical Aussie bloke" Wes, 49, Ben the 51-year-old international pilots, wine bar owner Simmo, 54, mortgage broker Tom aka "Boss" aged 53, "fiercely independent" personal trainer Nadia aged 47, West Australian airline customer service agents Kim, 57, Dani the 51-year-old interior decorator, West Australian cafe owner Michelle, 48, Rebecca a "flirty, quirky" retail worker aged 51, and 51-year-old physiotherapist receptionist Donna.
"There will be truth bombs, drama and romance from parents and their children on the journey to the ultimate test, the 'Blessing Ceremony' ... at the finale," network publicity said.
My Mum Your Dad is hosted by Kate Langbroek and begins airing on Channel 9 and 9Now from Tuesday October 31.
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.