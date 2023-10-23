Dress for your style, wear what makes you feel good, and don't dress for other people.

Always dress to accentuate your best assets, know what your best assets are, and show them off and the parts of your body that you are not as confident with, you can employ many styling tricks to help conceal these areas.

Colour is so powerful, know what colours work best for your skin tone. Dopamine dressing is a thing, wearing bold colours makes you feel more powerful and confident.

It's not about how much you spend, it's how you wear it. I love showing people how to look amazing on a budget, it's all about choosing clothes that suit your body shape and colours and the right proportions.