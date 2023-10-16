Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Wollongong author-illustrator Liv Lorkin's new book aims to break silence around grief in kids

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated October 16 2023 - 3:18pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong-based illustrator and author Liv Lorkin with her new short children's novel Sage and the Journey of Grief. Picture by Adam McLean
Wollongong-based illustrator and author Liv Lorkin with her new short children's novel Sage and the Journey of Grief. Picture by Adam McLean

It's been a long road for author-illustrator Liv Lorkin to come to terms with her mother's death.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.